Narayan Rane may join BJP during Dussehra

Narayan Rane (File) Narayan Rane (File)

Senior Congress leader Narayan Rane on Sunday indicated he would part ways with the party and join the BJP around the time of Dussehra. Rane and his son Nitesh (MLA) have been openly critical about the Congress for the past several months, and have often indicated their willingingness to join the BJP.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra Congress leadership took the decision to dissolve its district committee in Sindhudurg, the home turf of Rane. The Congress also appointed Vikas Sawant as the new Singhudurg president. State Congress chief Ashok Chavan said the decisions were taken by the high command in Delhi.

