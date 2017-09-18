Only in Express

Narayan Rane may join BJP during Dussehra

Rane and his son Nitesh (MLA) have been openly critical about the Congress for the past several months, and have often indicated their willingingness to join the BJP

By: Express New Service | Mumbai | Published:September 18, 2017 4:08 am
Narayan Rane, Mumbai BJP, Dussehra, Narayan Rane Joins BJP, Congress Narayan Rane, Mumbai News, Latest Mumbai News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Narayan Rane (File)
Senior Congress leader Narayan Rane on Sunday indicated he would part ways with the party and join the BJP around the time of Dussehra. Rane and his son Nitesh (MLA) have been openly critical about the Congress for the past several months, and have often indicated their willingingness to join the BJP.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra Congress leadership took the decision to dissolve its district committee in Sindhudurg, the home turf of Rane. The Congress also appointed Vikas Sawant as the new Singhudurg president. State Congress chief Ashok Chavan said the decisions were taken by the high command in Delhi.

  1. N
    Niladrinath Mohanty
    Sep 18, 2017 at 4:37 am
    How do crooks become senior leaders?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
