Narayan Rane holds show of strength, attacks Congress

The former Maharashtra chief minister is tipped to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly. But on Monday, Rane did not disclose his plans at a gathering of supporters in Sindhudurg’s Kudal. (File) The former Maharashtra chief minister is tipped to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly. But on Monday, Rane did not disclose his plans at a gathering of supporters in Sindhudurg’s Kudal. (File)

Isolated in his party, senior state Congress leader Narayan Rane on Monday did not do the expected and announce his exit. Instead, in a show of strength, addressing a large gathering of supporters in his traditional bastion Sindhudurg, he attacked the state and central leadership of the Congress. The former Maharashtra chief minister is tipped to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly. But on Monday, Rane did not disclose his plans at a gathering of supporters in Sindhudurg’s Kudal. “I’m not going to say everything today. I will break the news in phases. On September 21, I will announce my decision (next political move) in a press conference,” Rane told his supporters.

Rane didn’t mince words as he targeted the Congress leadership in the state and at the Centre, even accusing arch-rival, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, of taking a “supari to finish the Congress” in the state. Rane took a dig at Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, stating that while he had met her personally to “complain how Chavan had been hurting the party’s interest in the state”, the Congress leadership had chosen not to take note of it, and continued to promote Chavan. While Rane’s sons, Nilesh, a former Congress MP, and Nitesh, a sitting Congress MLA, have repeatedly attacked Chavan, Monday was the first time Rane openly revolted against the state Congress chief.

Amid speculation on how many Congress leaders and supporters will switch sides with Rane, the latter did not waste the opportunity to play the victim card. “No Congress leader ever cared to know the reason for my discomfort,” he said, while announcing that no matter what action the Congress takes against him, he would continue to remain a force in politics, and that his supporters would stand firmly behind him.

In 2005, when Rane had defected from the Shiv Sena to join the Congress, nine MLAs and several Shiv Sena leaders had done the same. So far, only two MLAs — his son Nitesh and loyalist Kalidas Kolambkar — have indicated that they would switch to the BJP with him. Sources said that Rane’s show of strength on Monday was also aimed at showcasing his might in the Konkan belt to the BJP bigwigs. During BJP’s internal deliberations, some Konkan-based leaders had questioned the gains from Rane’s induction into the party. The show put up by Rane on Monday included a road trip from Goa’s Dabolim airport to Kudal.

Rane also took sharp digs at All India Congress Committee general secretary (Maharashtra) Mohan Prakash for the “state of affairs” in the party. He further accused the party’s state leadership of laying down weapons and lacking fighting spirit to take on the government.

The Congress, on the other hand, has initiated pre-emptive measures to negate the impact of Rane’s exit. On September 16, the party dissolved district and block committees in Sindhudurg without consulting Rane. Both the committees were controlled by Rane loyalists. The party also deployed Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai to reach out to party workers in the region. Rane was also not invited to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Marathwada earlier this month. While Dalwai urged Rane not to join the BJP, he did not forget to dent Rane’s “victim” card. “Why should Rane have registered Zilla Parishad members in Sindhurdurg as an independent group?” he questioned. Rane, meanwhile, declared that his supporters would fight the upcoming rural body (gram panchayat) polls in the belt as an independent entity. Rane said, “Supporters across 31 districts are eagerly awaiting my next political move.”

The Shiv Sena leadership, meanwhile, was cagey about Rane’s move to join the BJP. It has stepped up pressure against the ally, in what is being perceived as a move to stall Rane’s switchover.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App