Rane scouts for safe seat, visits Nashik

After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksh leader Narayan Rane could be inducted into the cabinet soon, the Maratha leader has started scouting for safe seats to get himself elected to the Legislative Council.

One of the seats Rane is likely eyeing is the Nashik district local urban body constituency, which will be vacated in June 2018, though Rane said nothing has been decided yet. Rane was in Nashik Tuesday to inaugurate the Konkan Festival. He also held a closed-door meeting with supporters.

The Maratha leader has a following in the district. One of the MLAs who had quit the Shiv Sena along with Rane in 2005, Manikrao Kokate, hails from the district. Swabhimani Sanghatna, the NGO floated by his sons, has a limited base in the district.

Interestingly, Rane chose to be in Nashik at the same time when Fadnavis was in the city. The chief minister too is said to have held meetings with his party’s representatives on the party’s prospects in the Legislative Council elections in 2018 in the district.

Rane’s proposed entry in Nashik has upset political calculations of local leaders. The Nashik local urban body seat is one of the 21 Legislative Council seats that will go to polls in 2018. The seat is presently represented by two-time NCP MLC Jayant Jadhav whose term expires in June. In the present political calculations, the Shiv Sena and the BJP have the two highest elected representatives in local urban bodies in the state.

The former chairman of Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank Narendra Darade is the frontrunner from the Shiv Sena. Rane has so far decided to keep mum on the issue. “No such proposal has come from the BJP so far, of me fighting elections from Nashik. I will decide when a proposal is made to me,” Rane said.

Last week, Fadnavis said the induction of Rane was the responsibility of the BJP and the party was positive about giving him a cabinet berth. He had also dismissed the Shiv Sena’s opposition to Rane being given a cabinet berth.

The CM had said the cabinet berth to Rane would be given from the BJP quota. After resigning from the Congress, Rane had floated the Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksh, which extended support to the NDA.

