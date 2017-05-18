Narayan Rane changes course again; lashes out at BJP, heaps praise on Sonia, Manmohan

Narayan Rane Narayan Rane

Putting to rest for now the speculation that he may switch over to the BJP, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress legislator Narayan Rane Wednesday launched an offensive against the Devendra Fadnavis-led government and the Shiv Sena. In a bid to rebuild burnt bridges in the Congress, the Konkan strongman also heaped praises on Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh.

After skipping the first three legs of the Opposition’s “Sangharsh Yatra” over agrarian crisis in Maharashtra, Rane showed up at the fourth and the final leg Wednesday, along with his son and former MP Nilesh who has been publicly critical of Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan.

Since April 13, when news reports of Rane’s supposed meeting with BJP national president Amit Shah surfaced, there has been intense speculation of him switching side. While Rane has denied meeting Shah, he has been vocal about his disenchantment with the functioning of the state Congress. The former CM had also claimed that he had a standing offer from the BJP, which he hadn’t reacted to so far.

However, sources said since the BJP wasn’t yet ready to induct him in the party, Rane was attempting to mend fences in the Congress.On Wednesday, Rane shared the dais with other Opposition leaders for the “Sangharsh Yatra” campaign in Ratnagiri’s Savarde district. Launching a scathing offensive against the Devendra Fadnavis government, Rane said that it was insensitive to the plight of farmers. “In the last one year alone, 4,500 farmers have ended their lives. The number of farmer suicide since the BJP government took over in the state has crossed 9,500. But the government continues to be insensitive towards farmers,” he said.

Backing the demand for a loan waiver for farmers, Rane went on to praise former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the then Union agriculture minister, for extending such a waiver in 2008. “The UPA government had then given much relief to farmers by announcing the waiver.” He even praised the then state government under Ashok Chavan. Rane also launched a veiled attack against PM Narendra Modi by questioning the drop in market transactions after demonetisation. He targeted the PM’s Make In India campaign too. Rane also accused the Shiv Sena of being power-hungry.

