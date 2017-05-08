Nallasopara: Hotel staffer shot at by Pujari associate, say Maharashtra cops

A manager of a hotel in Nallasopara was shot at by an associate of fugitive gangster Suresh Pujari Sunday, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he is reported to be out of danger.

The incident took place at Galaxy Bar and Restaurant in Nallasopara (West) at 1 pm on Sunday when manager Deepak Varma, who is in his early thirties, was standing at the front cash counter. The police said the shooter approached the counter, pulled out a gun and shot Varma in the chest.

“Varma was shot at from close range but the bullet missed his vital organs. Doctors have said that he will recover,” said Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

According to the police, the shooter also left a note with Pujari’s name written on it. The incident was captured on the hotel’s CCTV cameras, which the police is scrutinising.

“We are going through the footage and have a few leads and will identify the person,” Singe said. He did not comment on the note left behind by the shooter, adding that it would hamper the investigation.

This is the second instance in two weeks when men claiming to be associated with the gangster have attacked commercial establishments. On April 28, an unidentified man shot at a wine shop in Ulhasnagar and left behind a note for the owner to phone Pujari. No one was hurt in that incident.

