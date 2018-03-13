Farmer Protest

Nallasopara: Brother identifies body of missing businessman

Even as a search was started for Mishra, the police in Padgha, Bhiwandi, found the decomposed body of a man in Khandwal village. The local police got in touch with its counterparts in Nallasopara after the body matched the description of the missing man.

| Mumbai | Published: March 13, 2018 3:00 am
ahmedabad, traffic constable, hit and run case, traffic constable hit and run case, traffic constable killed, Sarkhej locality, Constable Sureshbhai Vasava, gujarat road mishap While the Mishra family had not initially been able to identify the body, on Monday, his brother Ramrup gave the police a positive identification.  (Representational Image)
Top News

The brother of a businessman suspected to have been kidnapped from Nallas-opara has identified a decomposed body discovered in Bhiwandi last week as that of his sibling.  32-year-old Narendra Mishra, who ran a garment business in Nallasopara east, was last seen on March 6. The police said Mishra had a monetary dispute with a few business associates. On March 7, his family registered a case of  kidnapping after he did not  return home.

Even as a search was started for Mishra, the police in Padgha, Bhiwandi, found the decomposed body of a man in Khandwal village. The local police got in touch with its counterparts in Nallasopara after the body matched the description of the missing man.

While the Mishra family had not initially been able to identify the body, on Monday, his brother Ramrup gave the police a positive identification.  “Mishra’s brother has identified the body on the basis of clothes and a few belongings found on the hands and legs,” said Inspector Bhaskar Pukale of Padgha police station.  The police added that it is waiting for Mishra’s wife Dipti to also positively identify the body. “She has not been able to come to Bhiwandi,” said Pukale.  He added that additional charges will be added to the FIR once a post-mortem report is received and the cause of death determined.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 12: Latest News