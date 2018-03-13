Nallasopara: Brother identifies body of missing businessman

While the Mishra family had not initially been able to identify the body, on Monday, his brother Ramrup gave the police a positive identification. (Representational Image) While the Mishra family had not initially been able to identify the body, on Monday, his brother Ramrup gave the police a positive identification. (Representational Image)

The brother of a businessman suspected to have been kidnapped from Nallas-opara has identified a decomposed body discovered in Bhiwandi last week as that of his sibling. 32-year-old Narendra Mishra, who ran a garment business in Nallasopara east, was last seen on March 6. The police said Mishra had a monetary dispute with a few business associates. On March 7, his family registered a case of kidnapping after he did not return home.

Even as a search was started for Mishra, the police in Padgha, Bhiwandi, found the decomposed body of a man in Khandwal village. The local police got in touch with its counterparts in Nallasopara after the body matched the description of the missing man.

While the Mishra family had not initially been able to identify the body, on Monday, his brother Ramrup gave the police a positive identification. “Mishra’s brother has identified the body on the basis of clothes and a few belongings found on the hands and legs,” said Inspector Bhaskar Pukale of Padgha police station. The police added that it is waiting for Mishra’s wife Dipti to also positively identify the body. “She has not been able to come to Bhiwandi,” said Pukale. He added that additional charges will be added to the FIR once a post-mortem report is received and the cause of death determined.

