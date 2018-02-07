Nallasopara: Bombay High Court stays notice suspending licences of 12 meat sellers

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday stayed a notice issued by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) to 12 meat shopowners in Nallasopara, suspending their licences on suspicion of selling beef. A petition was filed by a group of meat sellers from the Wagah Mohalla in Nallasopara, challenging the notice issued to them by the VVMC on December 16, 2017. A division bench comprising Justices A S Oka and P N Deshmukh asked if “mere suspicion” was sufficient to suspend the licences of the meat sellers who have not breached terms of the licence. “On what basis has the corporation suspended the licences? On mere suspicion,” asked the bench. The court also asked if this was the common practice in suspending licences.

According to the VVMC, it seized “around 550 kg of beef” from the area in Nallasopara in December last year. Since selling beef is illegal, the VVMC suspected the meat may have come from one of the shops, and suspended the licences of all meat sellers in the area. The VVMC also wrote to the local police to ensure the shops do not continue selling meat. The petitioners, however, denied selling beef.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Drupad Patil, told the court they were aware of illegal slaughter and sale of meat in the locality, but maintained they had no role in it. Patil said his clients were licenced meat sellers, and only sell meat permitted by the state. They also submitted receipts for the meat that they purchased. Granting interim relief to the meat shopowners, the court stayed the VVMC notice.

