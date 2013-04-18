Naik,Kanitkar steer Air-India into final

A match-winning knock by one-drop Prashant Naik and crucial support from veteran southpaw Hrishikesh Kanitkar helped Air-India take a vital first-innings lead against Indian Oil to enter the final of the Times Shield Cricket Tournament Division A at the Police Gymkhana on Wednesday. And they had already book their berth in the summit clash just within half an hour after the lunch break on the second day of the three-day semifinal.

Resuming on 58 for 1 in pursuit of 306,Air-India were given a flying start to the day with Naik and opener Dheeraj Jadhav providing a solid platform. The duo added 142 runs for the second wicket with Jadhav finally falling for 58,which included 11 fours and one six. The inherently aggressive Naik,adopted a positive approach,smashing 17 fours in his 117-ball 92.

Though the two departed in quick succession,left-handers Kanitkar and R Farida,took over the mantle and kept Air-India’s flag flying with a 110-run stand. They scored at a rapid pace too,taking only 104 balls for their partnership,bringing their team close to their target.

Though Farida couldn’t last the distance,getting dismissed for a quickfire 56,the seasoned Kanitkar fought on,remaining unbeaten on 91 off 80 balls,a knock that included three sixes and 11 fours. Off-spinner Vikrant Yellegeti did give some hope to his team,finishing with figures of 3/66.

At the D Y Patil ground in Nerul,Tata Sports Club took a vital first innings lead of 153 runs over Bharat Petroleum. At the draw of stumps,Tata’s were 23 for one in their second essay.

Bharat Petroleum suffered an early setback and at the lunch break were tottering at 45 for 4. They never quite managed to get out of the mire,eventually being bowled out for 153. Vinit Indulkar (40) and Uday Kaul (42) were the main scorers for BPCL. Medium-pacer Wilkin Mota was the pick of the bowlers with four for 23 while Javed Khan and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: At Police Gymkhana: Indian Oil 334 lost to Air-India 337 for 5 (Dheeraj Jadhav 68,Prashant Naik 97,Hrishikesh Kanitkar 91 n.o.,R R Farida 56; Vikrant Yellegetti 3/66) on the first innings lead; At D Y Patil Ground,Nerul: Tata Sports Club 306 (Kaustubh Pawar 110,Praful Waghela 80,Himanshu Waigankar 41; Rajesh Varma 3/52,Swapnil Hazare 3/40) and 23 for 1 vs BPCL 153 (Vinit Indulkar 40,Uday Kaul 42; Wilkin Mota 4/23).

