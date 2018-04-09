Nagpur: Three workers die in well during clean-up operation

Three workers died in a well during a clean-up operation on the premises of Nagpur’s Empress Mall on Saturday, leading to a protest for compensation by relatives till late Sunday night. Negotiations were on between the family and the management of the mall, owned by the Mumbai-based KSL Group, till late Sunday night.

The workers — Deepak Gawate (45), Ajay Garodi (45) and Chandrashekhar Barapatre (43) — died in a 12-foot-deep under construction well in a residential complex beside the mall when they entered it one by one to remove an electric pump after which they were to clean the well.

The police registered offences against five persons, including mall owner Pravin Tayal. “All have been slapped with IPC Section 304(A) for rash and negligent act leading to death,” said Joint Commissioner Shivaji Bodkhe.

