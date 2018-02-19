Nagpur reporter’s mother and daughter found murdered, body stuffed in sacks

Usha Sevakram Kamble with her two-year-old granddaughter Rashi. Usha Sevakram Kamble with her two-year-old granddaughter Rashi.

The mother and daughter of a Nagpur news portal reporter were found murdered on Sunday morning after they were reported missing a little after Saturday midnight. The bodies of Usha Sevakram Kamble (54) and Rashi, a little over a year old, were found stuffed in sacks in a nullah about 2 km away from their residence. The police have arrested a grocery shopkeeper. The reporter, Ravikant Kamble, works with Nagpur Today, a news portal, and generally reports on crime. His wife is in the police and the couple had twin daughters.

“Usha had left home with Rashi (one of the daughters) in Pavansut Nagar around 5 pm (on Saturday). Kamble had reported the matter to the Hudkeshwar police station around 1.30 am…. We immediately started a search,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne told The Indian Express.

“The lady was last seen with the kid near a grocery shop owned by Ganesh Sahu (25) in the same locality around 5 pm on Saturday. After preliminary investigation, we found blood stains in his (Ganesh’s) Bolero and house. Sahu has confessed to the crime and we have arrested him,” Bharne said.

“Sahu told us he had given her (Usha) Rs 7,000 that he had borrowed from her. The lady used to give money on interest to people. But prior to that a quarrel had ensued between the two. He said the lady used foul words, following which he called her inside his house. She went inside. After this the accused banged her head twice on a wall of his house. She fell and started shouting. So, he slit her throat with a sharp-edged piece of metal. The kid also started crying. So, Sahu slit her throat too. This happened around 6 pm. Later, with help from wife, he cleaned the stained house, put the two bodies in jute sacks and threw them in the nullah around 10 pm,” said Joint Commissioner of police Shivaji Bodkhe.

Kamble said, “I was in office till 10.30 pm and later went to a friend’s house. My wife and father went to sleep. Around 12.30 am, wife realised that my mother and daughter hadn’t returned. So she called me. I returned home around 1 am and then alerted the police.”

Asked if his wife Rupali didn’t realise something was amiss since the two were out from 5 pm, Kamble said, “One of my daughters always remained with my mother. So my wife went to sleep with the other daughter (Khushi). Only around 12.30 am, when she woke up, she realised that the two hadn’t returned till then.”

