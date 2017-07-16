Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Expressway work to start in October

The project, which passes through 10 districts of Maharashtra, will cost the government Rs 37,833 crore (Representational Image) The project, which passes through 10 districts of Maharashtra, will cost the government Rs 37,833 crore (Representational Image)

With land acquisition having started for the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, the construction is set to begin in October this year. The total expenditure on land acquisition is estimated to touch Rs 5,500 crore. The project, which passes through 10 districts of Maharashtra, will cost the government Rs 37,833 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed in four years. The 706-km eight-lane road is also aimed at transforming the landscape of Maharashtra.

The project report, which has estimated the project cost at Rs 37,833 crore, lists two components. Along with the eight-lane road, there are 24 nodes (townships), which would be developed across 10 districts between Nagpur and Mumbai. Meanwhile, on Saturday, some farmers of Sahapur received compensation from the government for land acquisition. District collector Mahendra Klayankar said, “Today, 323 farmers have given consent for the land acquisiton.” According to Shinde, “We are not forcing anybody. We just explain the importance of the project and give justice to the farmers.”

