Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway: MSRDC announces lowest bidders for Samruddhi Corridor work

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Thursday announced the lowest bidders for the construction of the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor. They were finalised out of the 18 eligible bidders.

The 700-km Expressway, connecting Nagpur to Mumbai, has been divided into 13 packages for construction purposes. The appointed contractors are Megha Engineering, Afcons, NCC, PNC Infratech, Sadbhav Engineering, APCO Infra, Reliance Infrastructure, Montecarlo Limited, L&T, Gayatri Projects, DilipBuildcon and BSCPL Infrastructure.

“With the outcome of the financial bids, we have completed yet another important milestone of this mega infrastructure project. We shall now undertake the process of evaluation of the valuation submitted by the financial bidders. After completion of the due diligence in next few days, we may issue work orders,” said Radheshyam Mopalwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC.

Of the 8,604 hectares land required for the construction of the corridor, 81 per cent land has been acquired. Apart from reducing travel time between the two cities to eight hours, the Rs 46,000 crore project will connect 10 districts, 26 talukas and 392 villages.

