Nagpur civic polls: No Cong-NCP alliance

The NCP has declared that it will not have any tie-up with Congress in the next month’s election to Nagpur Municipal Corporation and will fight the elections possibly with a pact with the Muslim League and other like-minded partners.

This was announced by former minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh at a press conference in Nagpur Friday.

“Congress has said that NCP doesn’t have any influence in the city and hence won’t have any tie-up with our party. A delegation was sent to meet Congress leader Vikas Thakre, who insulted the delegation. So we have decided not to tie-up with Congress,” Deshmukh said.

“We will try to go to polls with Muslim League and some other favourable partners,” he said.