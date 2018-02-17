Nagpur administration to build public toilets for transgenders

The Nagpur administration will construct two public toilets for members of the transgender community. The Nagpur administration will construct two public toilets for members of the transgender community.

The district administration has decided to construct two public toilets in the city for members of the transgender community. The move comes after representatives of the Sarthi Trust, which works for the community, met District Collector Sachin Kurve and demanded separate public toilets for transgenders.

“We have decided to set up two (public) toilets for the transgender community in Pachpaoli and Sitabuldi areas. The sites were suggested by the trust,” Kurve said.

Nikunj Joshi, CEO of Sarathi Trust, said there were about 1,200 transgenders in the city. “We apprised the collector and deans and civil surgeons (of government hospitals) about health concerns of transgender community, and the discrimination they sometimes face.

“We requested for separate (public) toilets as well as separate medical wards for transgenders,” he added.

