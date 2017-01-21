Nagpur: 3-member team to probe missing tiger case

A THREE-MEMBER team led by Inspector General of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Bengaluru,

P S Somasekhar is in the city to probe the case of missing tiger Jai. The other two members of the team are Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist Qamar Qureshi and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) Joint Director Kamal Datta.

The team will stay here for at least three days and will interact with forest officials and ground staff and Bhandara-Gondia BJP MP Nana Patole, who had written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office claiming that the tiger had been poached.

Talking to The Indian Express, Somasekhar said, “We are here to follow-up on the issue raised by the MP in his letter to the PMO. We will decide the course of action after we meet him.”

Incidentally, Patole, who is in New Delhi, is expected to return to Gondia on Saturday.

The team will also talk to the forest department staff about the pattern of movement followed by the 260-kg iconic tiger from Umred-Karhandla wildlife sanctuary.

Jai has been missing since April last year and is untraceable due to the failure of his radio collar, which was fitted by WII experts. He has not been found despite a massive manhunt led by forest department staff as well as hundreds of tiger lovers.

Despite the NTCA having a regional bureau at Nagpur, local officials are not involved in the probe since the NTCA wants to conduct an independent probe, sources said.