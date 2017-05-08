Nabard report 2017-18: ‘Farmers have less access to crop loan credit in Vidarbha and Marathwada’

According to the NABARD report 2017-18, the government has failed to provide higher credit access for farmers in the backward districts of Maharashtra.

The crop loan credit projects for the backward regions of 11 districts of Vidarbha will be Rs 14,327 crore and for the eight districts of Marathwada will be Rs 13,735 crore. In contrast, the crop loan credit for the five districts of western Maharashtra alone will be Rs 20,762 crore.

In the year 2017-18, the total crop loan credit — Rs 58,862 crore — has been enhanced from last year’s Rs 51,235 crore. Yet, the higher allocation of crop credit heavily tilts towards the more economically prosperous western Maharashtra as compared to the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, which together account for at least 65 per cent of the 1.36 crore farmers in the state.

Vidarbha and Marathwada also encompass 14 of the worst drought distress districts of the state.

Taking note of the problem, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set officials to fix the existing faultlines in the system. “We have to build a mechanism to provide small and marginal farmers easy access to crop loan credit. Keeping them out of institutional credit bracket defeats the very objective for which crop loan credit has been created.” In the absence of credit access, farmers are driven to private borrowings and money lenders, Fadnavis added.

Among the several policy modifications under way, the government has decided to improve the regional infrastructure to make crop loans easily accessible to farmers through financial institutions.

Fadnavis also urged national and commercial banks to work out modalities to provide higher crop loan access. He indicated that they should shed the apprehension about low recovery which is the primary the deterrent for withholding crop loans to farmers, especially in the backward districts of Maharashtra.

Interestingly, Mumbai city has zero crop loans. But overall credit disbursement in Mumbai under various categories like agri term loan (Rs 2,408 crore), MSME (non-farm loan) Rs 98,568 crore, other priority sector (Rs 73,769 crore) together adds to Rs 1,74,745 crore.

Mumbai’s share in the total credit projections is the highest at 52 per cent followed by Western Maharashtra (21 per cent), Marathwada (7.91 per cent), Vidarbha (7.9 per cent), North Maharashtra (5.66 per cent) and Konkan (5.13 per cent).

The higher share of credit to Mumbai and Western Maharashtra compared to Vidarbha and Marathwada is attributed to the better infrastructure there. Mumbai was included in the priority sector to promote export credit and MSME activities.

The projection for 2017-18 indicates that the share of agriculture and allied activities in the entire priority sector is 26 per cent — almost similar to that in the year 2016-17. Almost 68 per cent of the total agriculture credit has been estimated for crop loans and the balance 32 per cent for investment and allied activities in agriculture.

Mumbai was included in the process of priority credit planning only from 2013-14 onwards.

While the credit flow is always higher in more economically development regions, the total amount is also commensurate with the higher banking network.

The total number of bank branches of all types in region of Marathwada is 1,886 and in Vidarbha it is 2,626. Whereas in Western Maharashtra the number is 6,090.

The total number of bank branches in Mumbai and Mumbai suburban region stood at 2,138. The credit outflow for a region is directly proportional to the number of bank branches in that region.

Sena launches ‘crop loan free’ campaign

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray Sunday launched a campaign ‘Me Karjmukta honar’ (I will be loan free), saying the party would not rest till every farmer is freed from crop loans.

While warning the government “not to test the patience of the farmers”, he said, “Our party will work for farmers’ well-being.” He criticised the Congress and NCP, who he accused of putting the farmers in debt.

“Today, farmers have landed in this situation because of their wrong policies.”

