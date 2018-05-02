Mutilated body of Thane woman found, husband arrested

Sunita’s body was found with her sari wrapped around her neck and stuffed into her mouth Sunita’s body was found with her sari wrapped around her neck and stuffed into her mouth

A 48-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his wife in Shahapur late Monday.

The mutilated and semi-nude body of the deceased, Sunita Shelke (40), was found on Tuesday in a water supply pipe under a bridge. Following this, Santosh Shelke was arrested.

Police said Sunita worked at a local mill. “Her children alerted her brother, Ram Tarmale, when she did not come home after her shift ended on Monday. When Tarmale visited them, Santosh told him that she was missing. The brother then tried looking for her at the mill,” a police officer said.

Unable to find Sunita, Tarmale approached the police. Later, when he returned to Sunita’s house, Santosh reportedly told him that she has been found. “The brother went to the spot where the husband claimed to have found the woman, and saw a semi-nude body,” the officer said. Sunita’s body was found with her sari wrapped around her neck and stuffed into her mouth. “There were injuries in and around her private parts,” an officer said.

Following this, Santosh was detained and later arrested. “We became suspicious when he found the body. The body was hidden inside a big water supply pipe. He directly went to the spot when her brother started looking for her,” a senior officer said.

“He has confessed to her murder. He allegedly had doubts about her character. He took the deceased to the spot, had intercourse with her and then inserted a broken glass bottle in her private parts. He then strangled her with her sari,” the officer added.

Santosh will be produced before a court on Wednesday, police said.

