Music director goes to police over ‘fake’ social media profile

MARATHI MUSIC director Avdut Gupte on Wednesday approached the cyber crime cell of the Mumbai Police, claiming that someone had created a fake Twitter account in his name and used it to made derogatory remarks about farmers. The cyber police have accepted Gupte’s application and are investigating the matter, an officer said.

According to the police, they received a letter from Gupte on Wednesday, in which he complained that someone had used his photograph and created a fake Twitter account in his name.

The person then wrote a post where derogatory things were said about farmers. The post was shared several times by people before Gupte came to know of it, he wrote in the letter. “We have received the application and are investigating the matter,” the officer said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App