Murder of physiotherapist: Mumbai Police hunt for man on CCTV footage

The Mumbai police are looking for a young man who they are “almost certain” is behind the rape and murder of the 24-year-old physiotherapist at her Vile Parle residence on December 6. The person, clad in black pants and white shirt, who appears in his late twenties, has been captured on CCTV camera entering and leaving the girl’s building around the time when the girl is suspected to have been murdered.

With investigators almost certain that none of the family or friends are involved in the rape and murder, and given the fact that the person is seen entering and leaving the building in the dead of the night around the same time the girl was murdered, has convinced the police that he could be the person behind the murder.

A senior IPS officer said, “There seems to be a high possibility of the person captured in the footage being the murderer. As of now, we are treating him as the accused and are looking for him.” Officers linked to the probe said they had been scanning footage from nearly 18 CCTV cameras. “We came across this footage from the camera installed at a doctor’s residence in the building that shows this person headed towards the physiotherapist’s building. He enters around 1.18am and leaves around 1.38am. While leaving, he peeps into someone else’s residence on the ground floor and then leaves,” the officer said.

Initially, the police team got his photograph from the footage and asked their informers and petty criminals to identify him. “The way he peeped into someone’s residence made us suspect he was a robber. Hence, we even went to the accused currently behind bars to see if they could identify him. One of them identified the person as one ‘Pancham’ suspected to be involved in several house break-ins in the past. We started looking for him and eventually found him in his village. On checking his whereabouts on the day of the murder, we found he was in his village. It eventually turned out that the person who identified the person in the footage as Pancham had an axe to grind with him and hence he identified him as Pancham,” said an officer linked to the probe.

“While one team was working on tracking down the person seen in the footage, the other team had been interrogating the family and friends of the 24-year-old. It does not seem any of them are linked to the murder. With most other leads not materializing, the possibility of this person being behind the crime is quite high,” the officer said. The police have so far not been able to identify him. “The girl’s family, friends and those in her locality do not identify this man. Our local informers and even petty criminals operating in the area do not identify him. Hence we suspect he must have come to the city from outside and are scanning CCTV footage from across railway platforms to see if he can be spotted.”

The 24-year-old found murdered by neighbours in the wee hours of December 6, resided on the mezzanine floor alone while her family lived on the first floor. She was in the habit of not locking the door from inside. Her door is right in front of the staircase.

The police hypothesis currently is that the door may have been open and the person seen entering the building in the CCTV footage may have seen her sleeping alone and decide to target her and then fled.

The 24-year-old had been strangulated with her own jeans and the police suspect she was sexually assaulted before being murdered. The accused also tried to burn her body but fled after the smoke alerted the neighbours.