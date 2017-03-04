Murder of Mumbai cop’s daughter: Two months on, Byculla society neighbour held

TWO MONTHS after a five-year-old girl died after being thrown from the 15th floor of her Byculla building, the Mumbai police have arrested her neighbour. Senior police sources said that the accused, Rekha Sutar, was picked up from her apartment Friday afternoon after the police found “scientific evidence” against her. “A DNA match directly connects Sutar to the murder,” said an officer.

Manvi Ingale, the daughter of a policewoman, was thrown from the Vighnaharta Housing Society in Ghodapdeo of Byculla on December 19. Sutar lives just a few feet away from the spot in the corridor from where Manvi was allegedly thrown.

Police said that Manvi was playing in the corridor in the afternoon before she was thrown down allegedly by Sutar. Two days after her death, the police conducted a series of trials using a stuffed gunny bag modelled to match Manvi’s weight and height. The police tested all scenarios and found that only when the model was thrown with force did it land close to the spot where Manvi’s body was found.

Manvi’s father told the police that of the two initial suspects, one had been demanding a loan from him and the other, Sutar, was mentally unstable after losing her young son to an accident.

