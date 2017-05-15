Murder Of Colaba Woman: The friend who helped him cope was the murderer, police tell victim’s husband

Hitesh Kartakpandi, the accused, lived in the same house with Shweta Tandel (the deceased) and her husband. Express Hitesh Kartakpandi, the accused, lived in the same house with Shweta Tandel (the deceased) and her husband. Express

He could not believe until the very end that it was his friend — the man who had been at his side for the last four days, running around, crying with him, ever since he spotted at the body of his wife lying in a pool of blood — could be the killer. When the police broke the news to Mahendra Tandel Sunday that his friend Hitesh Kartakpandi, who lived in the same house, had first attempted to rape and then smothered and stabbed his wife Shweta to death, they needed to restrain him from hitting out. “That’s what we are there for,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I.

The Colaba police placed Hitesh (23) under arrest Sunday after he reportedly confessed to having murdered Shweta (28) on the morning of May 10. The police had booked him with murder and house trespass, and will now additionally charge him with attempt to rape. Hitesh had grown up with Mahendra and his brother Chetan in Palghar. When Mahendra married Shweta a year and a half ago, and moved to fishermen’s colony in Colaba, he brought Chetan and Hitesh along, said the police.

The couple owned a ground-plus-two-storey house in Sunder Nagri and lived on its first floor. While the ground floor has been rented out to a family, the second floor was occupied by Hitesh and Chetan. Hitesh was employed as a salesmen at the Colaba outlet of a footwear major. Chetan works there too, while Mahendra works with a private firm, according to the police. “Shweta used to cook for all three men,” Sharma said.

On the night of May 9, he added, all four had gone to Sterling Cinema near CST to watch the latest blockbuster, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion. Mahendra and Chetan left for work the next morning, while Hitesh had a late shift. Around 10 am on May 10, the police said, Hitesh came down to Shweta to pick up his lunch. “They began to chat but the deceased asked the accused to leave after a point as she did not like the suggestive tone in which he was taking to her,” said Sharma.

According to the police, Hitesh then forced himself on Shweta and forcibly kissed her. “She resisted and pushed him away. The accused then push the woman who fell down on her face and began to bleed from the nose,” added Sharma. Fearing that she would raise an alarm, Hitesh allegedly grabbed a fork and stabbed Shewta in the neck. “He believed that would kill her, but when she continued to struggle, the accused smothered her with a pillow. And when that too did not work, he picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the throat multiple times,” said an officer from the Colaba police station.

Hitesh is then alleged to have washed the fork and the knife and put them back in their place, wiped the bloodstains on the floor and dragged Shweta’s body into the bathroom just a few feet away from the door. “The accused then went upstairs, took a bath, changed his clothes and left for work,” said Sharma.Shweta’s body was discovered around 12.30 pm after Mahendra, who was worried that she wasn’t answering her phone, asked the ground floor family to check on her. The police said the family found the door locked from outside.

The police initially investigated a possible marital dispute between the couple, whose marriage wasn’t an arranged one. Sharma had a total of nearly 40 police personnel working on the case, questioning close to a 100 people living in the neighbourhood. The police also put up a poster in Marathi in the fishermen’s colony asking anyone with information to contact them. But it was only when Hitesh gave his own version of the events that the police began to suspect his involvement. “He was the only one at home at the time of the murder. He told us that he saw a pair of men’s shoes outside Shweta’s door when he went to collect his lunch. Thinking that a friend of Shweta had come to meet her, he left. He said many different things to misguide us,” said Sharma.

An analysis of Hitesh’s cell phone location, however, proved that he was at the scene of the crime when it took place, said the police. “He made up so many stories about the shoes that we knew he was lying,” said another officer who is part of the investigation. “Each time we brought a suspect before the husband, he said ‘it can’t be him’. (But) he was sure that his friend hadn’t done it,” said Sharma.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now