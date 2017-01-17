Murder of 24-year-old physiotherapist: After FSL treats CCTV footage, picture of accused released

The picture of the accused in the murder of a 24-year old physiotherapist captured by CCTV footage. The picture of the accused in the murder of a 24-year old physiotherapist captured by CCTV footage.

NEARLY 40 days after a 24-year-old physiotherapist was murdered in her Vile Parle home, the Mumbai Police have released a photograph of a man they believe is the prime suspect. CCTV cameras in the area had captured the man entering and leaving the building around the time that the woman was murdered. While the footage was too grainy to identify him, it has now been visually enhanced by experts at the Kalina Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL).

An officer at the Vile Parle police station said, “The photograph of the suspect has been sent to police stations and crime branch units. While we had showed the original video to several people, including informers and jail inmates, the footage was not clear enough to identify him.” The police then sent the footage to the FSL.

“In the new video, there are a few frames in which the face of the suspect is clearer. We have taken a frame from the video and circulated it among police teams across the city,” a senior officer said. So far, the police have questioned friends and family members of the woman, but have found nothing suspicious. Officers also found what they believe to be the DNA of the killer on the woman’s body, but have not yet found any matches.

The 24-year-old, who was found murdered by neighbours early on December 6, lived alone on a mezzanine floor while her family resided on the first floor of the building. She was in the habit of not locking the door from inside, the police said. Her door is right in front of the staircase. The police believe that the person seen entering the building in the CCTV footage may have spotted her sleeping alone through the open door and decided to target her.

The woman had been strangulated with her own jeans and the police suspect she was sexually assaulted before being murdered. The accused also attempted to set fire to the crime scene, and the smoke from the room alerted the neighbours later that night.