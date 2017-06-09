Murder accused ‘attacks’ fellow undertrial on court premises

The alleged mastermind of a quadruple murder in Kurar in 2011 allegedly attacked a fellow undertrial on the court premises on Thursday afternoon. The victim was not seriously injured. The incident took place outside court room 17 on the second floor of the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court at 12.30 pm when Uday Pathak (30), accused of brutally killing four people, was produced for a hearing. Pathak and 15 others are facing trial in the case.

The police said when he spotted fellow accused Kalpesh Patel (23) entering the court corridor, he bent to retrieve a small hacksaw blade concealed in his slippers and charged at Patel. “Pathak slashed Patel with the blade on the face and throat before he was restrained by policemen who were part of their escort party,” said an officer at Colaba police station.

Patel was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was given first aid and his wounds were bandaged. The police said the court was informed and the men were later led back to Arthur Road Jail.

“We have booked the accused on charges of attempt to murder,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I. He said Patel had recently agreed to become an approver in the trial, which would reduce his punishment if convicted and strengthen the case of the prosecution against Pathak and others. “The accused was not happy with Patel’s decision,” he added.

