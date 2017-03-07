Munde seeks suspension of legislator for ‘insulting’ wives of soldiers

On Day One of the Budget session of the state legislature, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde demanded suspension of a BJP-backed independent legislator from Solapur, Prashant Paricharak, for allegedly “insulting” the wives of soldiers. Munde said, “Paricharak’s speech was an insult to wives of soldiers posted in border areas. It is also an insult to the sanctity of the legislative council and hence he should be suspended.”

Paricharak had triggered a political row after allegedly making a derogatory remark about soldiers’ wives at an election rally in Solapur in February. The remarks, Paricharak claimed, were made to criticise the NCP leaders, who he said were taking credit for water supply from Ujani dam in Solapur district, which is a sensitive issue in the arid belt. Stating that he regrets his statement, Paricharak said, “The intention was not to hurt the sentiments of army jawans but to hit out at credit-seeking political opponents.”