Mumbra man ‘jumps off’ 4-storey building, dies

A 28-year-old man allegedly jumped off the roof of a four-storey building in Mumbra on Wednesday evening. He was taken to a local hospital and was declared dead. The deceased has been identified as Kausa resident Imran Mansoor Shaikh. Why he jumped off the building is not clear yet but the police said he had been suffering from a long-term illness and was hospitalised.

“He had been released from the hospital recently and nobody knew what pushed him to take his own life. We have lodged an accidental death report and are investigating,” said an officer from Mumbra police station.

