Mumbai: Disjoint in Kemp’s Corner flyover, Aditya Thackeray assures bridge safe for commuters

The image shows a fault in the joints of the Kemp’s Corner flyover. The image shows a fault in the joints of the Kemp’s Corner flyover.

Panic spread among commuters in South Mumbai after a picture showing misalignment at one of the joints of the Kemp’s Corner flyover went viral on the social media. Assuring that there is nothing to be panicked over, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray said that the joint has a fault of leveling since its construction in 1965.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, “Regarding the photo of Kemp’s Corner Flyover, I spoke with Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner. Albeit the concern is legitimate, I request everyone not to panic as the alignment of the joint has a fault of leveling since its construction in 1965.”

Regarding the photo of Kemp’s Corner Flyover, I spoke with Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner. Albeit the concern is legitimate, I request everyone not to panic as the alignment of the joint has a fault of levelling since its construction in 1965. (1/2) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 6, 2018

“The Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner has asked the BMC to anyway carry out an audit again soon and take necessary steps, if any, for the safety of our citizens,” Thackeray added. The flyover is one of the busiest in South Mumbai and witnesses heavy traffic on weekdays, making the concerns even more serious. With the monsoon season approaching, the Corporation is likely to take measures to improve the current conditions of roads in the city.

The iconic flyover is one of the oldest in the city and celebrated its golden jubilee in 2014.

