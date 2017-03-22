Mumbai’s Mira Road: Two come to blows over WhatsApp message

AN ALLEGED disagreement on a WhatsApp group led to a fight between two members of the Jain community in Mira Road area on Saturday.

According to the police, members of the Jain community in the Mira Road locality have two WhatsApp groups, one of which is dedicated to posting updates about meetings of the community as well as activities and events that take place at a Jain temple near Madhav Tower.

The other one is used by members to greet one another on festivals and birthdays, the police said.

The police said the mother of the accused, Siddharth Jain, mistakenly posted festival greetings on the official group and was asked to refrain from doing so by the group’s administrator, Mahendra Kumar Jain (64).

This angered Siddharth Jain, who went to the temple at 10 pm on Saturday and allegedly attacked Mahendra, striking him below the eyes. According to the police, he also abused the 64-year-old for scolding his mother and threatened him with dire consequences if he repeated his behaviour.

Jain filed a complaint at Mira Road police station, where Siddharth Jain was booked for causing hurt and criminal intimidation. “We have arrested the accused. The complainant was not seriously injured in the attack,” said inspector Jagdish Patil of Mira Road police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now