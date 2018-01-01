Crackdown on restaurants: On day 2, over 350 restaurants face BMC action

At Kamala Mills compound on Sunday. Nirmal Harindran At Kamala Mills compound on Sunday. Nirmal Harindran

Continuing its mass demolition drive across the city, BMC’s ward-level teams had inspected 616 restaurants, of which 357 faced action or demolition until 7.30 pm on Sunday. At least 426 illegally stored LPG cylinders were seized by the teams. Entire premises or portions of 30 hotels were sealed.

On Saturday, BMC teams inspected 624 restaurants and pubs across the city. Action was taken against 314 restaurants; 417 illegally stored LPG cylinders were seized. The BMC did not heed to requests by pubs and hotel owners to delay the action in view of New Year celebrations.

BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Sunday said the drive was not just against restaurants and pubs that had encroached open spaces and made illegal alterations but also against officials who made this possible.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App