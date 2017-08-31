Mumbai’s Husaini building collapse: Why cess buildings need to be re-looked at urgently

The area where the building collapse has been reported is in South Mumbai (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) The area where the building collapse has been reported is in South Mumbai (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The collapse of the 117-year-old Husaini building has put to the fore the status of the 14,375 old buildings located in South Mumbai whose structural repairs and reconstruction are the statutory responsibility of the Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board.

With the Rent Control Act there are many buildings whose rents were frozen in the year 1940. With the low rents generated from these buildings the owners were sometimes unable to maintain the upkeep or lost interest altogether.

The state government, in order to find a solution for these dilapidated and neglected buildings, decided to form the Bedekar Committee under whose instructions the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) was set up. As part of the solution, the committee had asked tenants of 19,642 buildings, now reduced to 14375, to pay a cess towards repairs to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). MBRRB spends close to Rs 30 crore every year towards repairs of these buildings.

The board also undertakes an annual survey to find out the status of the buildings and identify the most perilous buildings. There are nine buildings listed as “most dangerous” by the Board.

The uncertainty of Mumbai’s redevelopment market and the fear of residents whether they would get a home again in the same redeveloped property many a times forces them to stay put in the same dilapidated building despite the risk to life and limb.

Redevelopment and FSI ratio

Buildings in Mumbai are allowed an FSI of 1.33. It means for a 1000 sq ft plot a builder can construct 1330 sq ft of space.

To tide over the problem of rehabilitating residents of the cessed buildings, the government brought in an amendment to DCR 33 (7) in 1999 to provide incentive FSI to builders for carrying out redevelopment work on cessed buildings.

AS per the new order, the builder could avail greater FSI then 1.33 provided all the tenements received a minimum 225 sq ft house. 50 per cent of the FSI, which had been used to rehabilitate the tenants, was given to the builder as incentive FSI that could be sold in the open market.

The FSI that builders could use in these projects ranged from 2.5 to seven. This had led to mushrooming of skyhigh skyscrapers in narrow lanes of the city.

A PIL was then filed to quash DCR 33 (7) by petitioners who believed the rule allowed creation of massive skyscrapers in place of two or three storeyed buildings without creation of adequate infrastructure in the city.

The High Court in 2004 then passed an order stating that only only those buildings whose cost or repairs would exceed Rs 1,200 per sq mtr and had been found unsafe by a MHADA panel could be taken up for redevelopment under DCR 33 (7).

What are the numbers

There were 19,642 cessed buildings stretching from BMC’s Ward A to G — from Colaba to Mahim. The number has now come down to 14375.

There are 12,229 buildings which have been constructed prior to September 1940.

672 of these buildings have been completely redeveloped.

Partial clearance or work commencement has taken place on 1261 buildings

