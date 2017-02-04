Mumbai’s cyber cell arrests Delhi man arrested for online fraud

Sleuths of Mumbai police’s cyber cell today arrested a 25-year-old man from Delhi for allegedly cheating a city-based event manager of Rs 2.49 lakh. The event manager approached the cyber police station alleging he had been defrauded of Rs 2.49 lakh on January 18 and 19 through multiple online account transactions, police said. Investigations revealed that the as-yet-unidentified accused had used the event manager’s bank account credentials to open one more bank account in Delhi, they said.

Watch What Else Is In News?

The accused, who is said to be associated with the realty sector, carried out online purchases and mobile recharges through this account, police said.

Cyber police station sleuths raided a residence in Vasant Kunj area in Delhi and arrested the accused. A computer, hard disk and mobile phone of the accused were seized.

The accused has been booked under various provisions of the IPC along with the IT Act. He will be produced in a local court tomorrow.