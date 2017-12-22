Mumbai’s coldest day so far, mercury dips to 15.2

An India Meteorology Department official said the temperatures were likely to drop further for at least the next two days due to the north east winds blowing towards the city. An India Meteorology Department official said the temperatures were likely to drop further for at least the next two days due to the north east winds blowing towards the city.

Mumbai witnessed the coldest day so far on Thursday with the temperature dropping to 15.2 degrees Celsius. Santacruz recorded a minimum of 15.2 degrees Celsius while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius. An India Meteorology Department official said the temperatures were likely to drop further for at least the next two days due to the north east winds blowing towards the city. Last week, the city had witnessed minimum temperatures of 15.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

In Pune, the minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, making the city colder than Mahabaleshwar, a hill station.

A similar trend in night temperatures in Pune is expected to continue till early next week, when temperatures would remain around 10 degrees Celsius, said IMD officials. The minimum temperature in most parts of Madhya Maharashtra has been falling since the beginning of the week, with Nashik, Nagpur, Wardha and Nanded recording the coldest temperatures in the state throughout this week. The IMD has also issued a cold wave warning for parts of Telangana and neighbouring areas of Vidarbha during the next two days. “Telangana experiences cold wave conditions at least once in the winter season… the minimum temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius… over Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra,” said an IMD official.

