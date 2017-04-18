Mumbai’s auto-rickshaw menace: Drive to draw attention of authorities picks up speed on Twitter

Auto-rickshaws take up most of the road space, much to the inconvenience of commuters. Dilip Kagda Auto-rickshaws take up most of the road space, much to the inconvenience of commuters. Dilip Kagda

A Twitter campaign by commuters to draw attention of the authorities to road congestion because of increased presence of share auto-rickshaws outside major railway stations in the city has generated response in the past one week with officials speaking up on the issue online. The campaign that started about a year ago has reached out to more people as the Twitter messages are being shared under the hashtag online satyagraha.

The campaign features complaints against increased number of auto-rickshaws near public transport stops like bus stops and stations. The vehicles occupy narrow bylanes making commute difficult during morning and evening peak hours, commuters have complained.

“With the campaign #onlinesatyagraha, the aim was to make our voice heard by the authorities against the problems faced due to the menace created by rickshaws. While we initiated direct tweets to officials, some met with response but a concrete action is still awaited,” said Rohit Raina, a Kandivali resident who started the campaign.

For Rohit, it was a means to invite legal action against the drivers for cramping of space outside stations. “ A year ago, I tried to raise my voice against illegal parking of the rickshaws outside Kandivali station and also asked cops and authorities to intervene. The action met with threatening attempts where a driver once tried to run a rickshaw over my leg. Hence, I used the platform to peacefully write about the problem faced each day till some action is initiated,” he added.

In a year, the campaign got response from many other commuters who complained against the menace at their respective localities. It was also shared among local transport and traffic social groups on Twitter that contributed to a wider reach.

“Due to the rampant occupation of space by drivers outside Kandivali East station, I discontinued taking train in the morning. The drivers act like hooligans and allow an illegal share ride of four to five passengers at a time. It is not just traffic concern but a huge a road safety nuisance,” Abhijit Dixit, another commuter who also tweeted against the campaign, said.

Commuters said some make-shift police cabins of traffic cops were set up for a temporary period in the past. However, due to inconsistent presence of a regulatory body to manage the situation, the problem continues.

Recently, Praveen Gedam, the transport commissioner, who responded online after being marked in one of the tweets, told the Indian Express: “I have directed the tweets to authorities concerned. Due to manpower shortage, we aim to do the best of what we can to redress the issues. The presence of regional transport office squads is minimal due to paucity of staff.”

Traffic police personnel said cop deployed outside stations help manage the situation. “We have started deploying cops in shifts outside stations for four months. Due to this, congestion around many stations, including Bandra (W), Andheri, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Malad and Akuli area, is being addressed. We are working on a war-footing and will redress it soon,” a traffic official said who also complained of less number of police personnel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now