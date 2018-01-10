Mumbai’s air quality dips again

After better quality of air in the city for the past two days, the air quality index again plummeted to 223 Tuesday. The city saw hazy skies through most of the day owing to poor air quality.

“The humidity was high in the air that is what caused fog and it is not due to pollution. It will remain in the city for two to three days,” said Dr Gufran Beig, Project Director, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Of the 10 observatories in the city, Borivali and Malad recorded very poor air with PM 2.5 at 313 and 304, respectively. Malad, BKC, Mazgaon, Andheri and Navi Mumbai experienced poor air quality with PM 2.5 at 210, 256, 282, 256 and 249, respectively.

Commuters on the roads found it hard to travel in the fog. Sanket Thorat, a commuter on the Western Express Highway, said: “The fog made it a little hard to ride the bike when I was travelling to work to Borivali at 7.30 am.”

On Sunday and Monday, air quality in the city improved to moderate as temperatures remained low. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature increased to 16.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, and the maximum temperature was 31.4 degrees, one degree above normal.

