Mumbaikars pack bags for 4-day long weekend

A four-day weekend that kicks off on January 26 will see several Mumbaikars dashing off to destinations outside the city. Besides nearby tourist hill stations, Avinash Kulkarni is driving down his family of four to Diveagar, a beach that is nearly four hours away from Mumbai. “We are expecting huge traffic on our return journey to Mumbai on Sunday evening. Hence, we have planned a return on Saturday. The hotel accommodation is a bit expensive, the diesel cost would increase the cost of our trip,” said Kulkarni, a resident of Ghatkopar (east).

According to Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), most of their bed and breakfast accommodations around Mumbai are completely booked. “The hotels on the Konkan, in nearby Mahabaleshwar and even in the jungles of Vidarbha such as Tadoba are fully booked,” said Swati Kale, general manager, MTDC. A lot of employees are even taking Friday off. Banker Rahul Sinha, for instance, is flying to Ranchi on Thursday to see his family and would return on Sunday. Sinha said he hasn’t seen his family in over a year and took the first long week he got to leave Mumbai. The cost of his airfare is around Rs 12,000, he said.

Meanwhile, Lakshmy Parameswaran, who is visiting Mumbai from Houston, Texas, to be with her relatives had planned her family’s yearly reunion this year. “My relatives are from Mumbai and we all wanted to make the most of the long weekend. We had planned to go to Shillong and Gir forest in Gujarat but both places were mostly booked out. We will now be spending the weekend at Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh,” said Parameswaran, adding that the family will fly to Nagpur and then go by road to Pench.