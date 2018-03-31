Mumbai: youth steals Rs 10,000 on pretext of helping

Mumbai youth steals Rs 10000 on pretext of helping Mumbai youth steals Rs 10000 on pretext of helping

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 10,000 at an ATM kiosk near Siddhivinayak temple. The police said that the arrested accused witnessed the complainant facing difficulties in using the ATM, following which, on the pretext of offering help, the accused fled with his cash.

The police have identified the arrested accused as Sarfaraaz Siraj Khan, a resident of Agripada who has allegedly duped several individuals using similar modus operandi.

An officer from Dadar police station said, “The complainant, Nitesh Sawant, is an employee with a stationery shop and is not much educated. Khan noticed that he was unable to withdraw money from the ATM, so on the pretext of helping him he entered the kiosk and fled with his cash.”

The complainant learnt that he was duped of Rs 10,000 after he received a text message of the transaction on his phone from his bank. He approached Dadar police station and registered a case on March 21.

“There has been an increase in such cases and so as a part of investigation we started scrutinizing the CCTV camera of the ATM. The accused was identified after we circulated grabs of CCTV footage,” said an officer.

The investigators revealed that after getting his Agripada address, a team laid a trap outside his residence and nabbed him on Tuesday.

Senior police inspector Diwakar Shelke from Dadar police station confirmed the arrest and said they are investigating the case thoroughly.

Khan is allegedly a drug addict and in order to fund his addiction he started cheating people, the police said. The accused has been booked for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property of the Indian Penal Code.

