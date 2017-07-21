Mumbai youth drowns in lake near Lonavala

A 24-year-old youth from Mumbai died after drowning in the Ghubad Lake near Lonavala, after he lost his balance and slipped on a rock under a local waterfall on Thursday morning. This is the second death of a tourist near Lonavala in a week. The deceased has been identified as Dhawal Vijaybhai Parmar, a resident of Andheri, who had come to the hill station with his friends for a picnic.

At 9.30 am, Parmar and his friends went to Lion’s Point, located 10 kilometres from Lonavala town, and then to Ghubad Lake. An officer from the Lonavala town police station said, “As per our primary information, Parmar started climbing a rock under the waterfall and slipped. He fell into the water and could not swim as he had sustained injuries…his body was later pulled out of the water.”

A few days ago, a 23-year-old youth from Hadapsar, who was visiting Bhushi dam with his friends, died after he fell down while climbing a rock near a waterfall. The police officer said, “Many of our staffers are deployed at these locations to manage the flow of tourists and to warn them against climbing the rocks as they are extremely slippery. Also, when it rains, the flow of water at these falls can suddenly increase…These areas receive very heavy rainfall and a sudden increase in water flow can be dangerous anywhere. But tourists never listen and many a times, even argue with us…”.

