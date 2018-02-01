Mumbai yet to spend over 60% development funds

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

More than 60 per cent of the funds budgeted by the Mumbai municipality for development works in 2017-18 remain unspent, with just two months left in the financial year, sources said.

Official estimates reveal that of the Rs 8,122 crore budget for capital expenditure this year, Rs 5,603 crore was unutilised till December 31. This roughly translates into non-utilisation of 69 per cent of the budgeted amount.

Capital expenditure refers to expenditure on development and new asset generation works. It does not include salaries, loan payments, pensions, and other recurring expenditures.

In a break from tradition, Mumbai civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta, while rolling out the budget for 2017-18 last March, had significantly slashed the city’s spend plan for 2017-18 as compared to the previous year to make it more ‘realistic.’ In 2016-17, the BMC had originally budgeted Rs 12,598 crore for capital works, but ended up spending just Rs 3,850 crore by March-end. For 2017-18, the civic body curtailed the budgeted outlay for capital expenditure by nearly 36 per cent or Rs 4,476 crore.

Official estimates indicate that while the actual spending till December 31, 2017 (Rs 2,518 crore) was just Rs 340 crore higher than the corresponding expenditure in 2016-17, the percentage utilisation to the budgeted estimate has increased from 17 per cent to 31 per cent. Senior civic officials confirmed that the budget utilisation record will also have a bearing on the 2018-19 civic budget, which will be unveiled on February 2.

According to records, the BMC’s environment department has the worst budget utilisation ratio among departments. While the municipality had set aside Rs 72 crore for projects at the start of the year, the department spent just Rs 8 crore till December-end, which is just over 10 per cent of the budgeted amount. A senior state official, who wished not to be named, blamed it on the delays in kickstarting various initiatives.

Another poor performer was the estates department, the custodian of all civic properties. The department has so far utilised less than 12 per cent of budgeted development funds. In fact, records show that there are five departments including SWM and estates which showed the trend.

The others include Information Technology (16 pc), Markets (18 pc), and Solid Waste Management (19 pc). A senior civic official blamed restrictions due to model code of conduct for a month ahead of the civic polls earlier this year, but others said this ought to have been accounted for while planning the budget.

On the other side, the crucial storm water drain has clocked the best budget utilisation record. Till December-end, the department had spent Rs 316 crore of the Rs 446 crore budgeted in 2017-18, which is roughly 71 pc utilisation. In a year when the municipality cleared the new development plan for Mumbai, the development plan department (70 pc) achieved the next best utilisation, followed by the bridges department (58 pc).

A senior civic official admitted that the poor spending ratio of development funds was a let down, especially when the government and the municipality have been pushing big ticket infrastructure projects. Given the poor utilisation record, senior civic officials said the focus of the budget for 2018-19 will be on completion of last mile infrastructure projects and ongoing big ticket projects, such as the Mumbai Coastal Road project, the Goregaon Mulund Link Road, and setting up of new sewerage treatment plants.

The budget for 2018-19 will also be the first civic budget in the post-GST era. Octroi, the civic body’s single largest revenue earner, was subsumed following the GST rollout. Civic officials said the compensation for loss in revenue announced by the state government has made up for the shortfall. With the new development plan expected to be approved by the state government by March-end, a senior civic official said the civic body is also hoping to mop up additional revenue through land and floor space index premiums.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App