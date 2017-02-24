Mumbai: Wrestler arrested for con job

Vikram Yadav in police custody. (Source: Express photo) Vikram Yadav in police custody. (Source: Express photo)

A FREESTYLE wrestler who has represented Mumbai in the past was arrested by the Chembur police for allegedly buying television sets using loans obtained on forged documents and then selling them. The accused has “stolen” at least 10 television sets worth Rs 4 lakhs from different showrooms in the city, according to the Chembur police. Vikram Yadav (30), a Kurla resident, told the police that he would only steal Sony LED television sets as they usually fetched a higher resale value.

In January, a woman approached the Chembur police with a complaint that a bank had been harassing her to repay the loan she had taken from them. She told the police that she had not taken any loan from the bank. When the police approached the bank they found that someone else had taken a loan for purchasing a television set in the name of the complainant using forged documents. The bank told the police that there were close to ten such cases where loans taken to purchase a high end television set had not been repaid.

Suspecting the same gang to be behind these cases, senior inspector of Chembur police Sandeep Dal formed a team of officers led by assistant police inspector Sachin Kadam to investigate the case. During the investigation, Kadam found that someone had used fake documents and approached the bank for a loan to purchase a television set. A bank employee — suspected to be part of the con racket — would sanction the loan.

“Normally to sanction a loan, the person has to be present. Here the bank employee sanctioned the loan without anyone being present. Hence we suspect he could be linked to the case,” an officer said.

After getting the loan sanctioned in the name of someone else, Yadav would approach high end showrooms and purchase TV sets costing upwards of Rs 70000. He would then resell the television set to others saying that he needed money and was hence selling a newly purchased television set.

After the loan amount was not paid, the bank would call up people in whose name the loan was taken, like the complainant in the case.

These people would obviously deny having taken a loan leading to a dispute with the bank, none of them realising that they have been conned.

“Based on information and other leads we finally tracked down Yadav from his Kurla residence. On interrogation, he confessed to have been involved in all such cases,” Kadam said. We are on the lookout for another accused who has a similar case against him in the past. Yadav has no prior record and has in fact earlier represented Mumbai in a freestyle wrestling competition.