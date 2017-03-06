Mumbai: Women’s Day award for six achievers

The achievers at the award function Sunday. Express photo The achievers at the award function Sunday. Express photo

Ahead of the International Women’s Day, six young woman achievers were honoured Sunday with the Sri Shanmukhananda annual award. Among the girls were eight-year-old Tajamul Islam from Srinagar who won a gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship in Italy in 2016 and 27-year-old Prema Jayakumar, a Malad resident who ranked first in the final chartered accountancy examination in 2013. Organisers said the two were chosen for their “extraordinary achievements despite all odds” as they came from humble backgrounds.

The other girls were Rida Zehra (10) from Meerut, a visually impaired girl who can recite 18 chapters of the Bhagwadgita; Malavath Purna (16) from Telangana, the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest in May 2014; child prodigy siblings Sushma (17) and Ananya Verma (4), daughters of labourers who have excelled in education.