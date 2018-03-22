Mumbai: Women’s car rally from Mumbai to Pune on March 25

Eight hundred to 1,000 women are expected to participate. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/used for representational purpose only) Eight hundred to 1,000 women are expected to participate. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/used for representational purpose only)

TO celebrate International Women’s Day, the Western Indian Automobile Association (WIAA), in partnership with Lavassa City, will host a women’s car rally from Mumbai to Pune on March 25. The all-woman car rally will start from the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli at 06.30 am and end at Lavassa city near Pune.

Eight hundred to 1,000 women are expected to participate. Explaining the rationale behind a car rally for women Nitin Dossa, executive chairman, WIAA, said: “Since WIAA’s prime focus is creating awareness in the society about road safety, we have now taken up the initiative to create awareness about women’s safety on roads, in public transport and in public places.”

Edil Katrak, president of WIAA, said: “As WIAA is entering its centenary year, they will be organising the first international expedition with all-women driven cars in the month of October and the flag-off will be at Guwahati and Sikkim. The WIAA car rally supports the cause of women’s safety since this is an issue, which needs urgent attention due to the number of growing attacks on women in the recent times.”

Praveen Sood, the CEO, Lavassa City, said: “Our rally aims to give a voice to women’s safety concerns.”

