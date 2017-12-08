Mumbai: Woman’s body washes ashore at Juhu beach, husband held

The Santacruz police station registered a case of murder after doctors declared the death as unnatural. The Santacruz police station registered a case of murder after doctors declared the death as unnatural.

Hours after the body of a woman was found in a bag at Juhu beach on Wednesday, the police arrested her husband for allegedly killing her. The woman was identified by a tattoo on her back.

On Wednesday morning, local residents at Juhu Koliwada found a large nylon bag that had been washed ashore by the waves and alerted policemen, who were patrolling in the area. Upon opening the bag, they found the body of a woman, aged between 25 and 30 years, inside.

The post-mortem conducted at the Cooper Hospital revealed serious physical assault with injuries to the head, neck, throat, back and arms.

The bag contained only two bedsheets and the only distinguishing mark was the tattoo of an angel on the woman’s upper back.

The Santacruz police station registered a case of murder after doctors declared the death as unnatural. The police then made enquires in Santacruz, Juhu and Versova, asking for the home of the tattooed woman.

“We found that a woman matching that description lived with her husband in Shastri Nagar area in Versova,” said an officer at Santacruz police station. In order to be doubly sure, a team of police officers went to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to cross-verify her identity with her family.

The police said they picked up the husband, Prabhuprasad Saha (38), who later confessed to having killed her in a fit of rage.

“The couple had a major fight on Tuesday night after which the man hit her. However, he assaulted her so severely that she fell unconscious and died,” said the officer. He added that Saha then panicked and stuffed her body into a bag and threw it into the sea at the Juhu beach.

Saha, an autorickshaw driver, was placed under arrest.

