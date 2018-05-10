Mumbai: Woman who ‘pushed’ man off railway platform gets bail

A train had run over the man. The woman, a resident of Chembur, was arrested from her house. A train had run over the man. The woman, a resident of Chembur, was arrested from her house.

A sessions court Wednesday granted bail to Manisha Khakhadiya, who was arrested by the Kurla railway police for allegedly pushing a man, Dipak Patwa, off a railway platform in Mulund last month. A train had run over the man. The woman, a resident of Chembur, was arrested from her house.

The bail petition, filed through her advocates Satyaram Gaud and Kavita Durgapal, stated that the CCTV footage, on which the prosecution built its case, does not show that Khakadiya was present at the scene of crime. “Therefore, present case is a case of mistaken identity,” they argued. The bail application also said that the “CCTV footage shows that the deceased, Dipak Patwa, was pushed by an unknown man wearing a white shirt. The bail plea also stated that the woman had “tried to save him by giving her hand”.

According to police, Khakhadiya was climbing down the stairs from the foot overbridge when Patwa brushed against her.

