Mumbai: Woman undergoes 6-hour surgery to get 16-kg tumour removed

People assumed she was pregnant, until 39-year-old Thane resident underwent a six-hour rare surgery to remove a 16-kg tumour — that grew in a matter of three months — from behind her abdominal region. The woman is suffering from recurring tumour in her retroperitoneal region — a cavity behind the abdomen — and has already undergone three surgeries. According to the attending doctors, in this surgery one of her ovaries, uterus and some parts of large intestine were removed to avoid the tumour from spreading. There are however chances of it springing back in the same region.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“I was first diagnosed with tumour in 2014 and had undergone a surgery in December that year,” the patient said. A tumour weighing 13 kg was removed from her abdominal cavity in 2014. She subsequently underwent two chemotherapy sessions, but the tumour could not be controlled. A second surgery was conducted in March 2015 to remove a small portion of tumour and one of her kidneys at Global Hospital in Parel.

“We have tried chemotherapy and radiation, but it is not working on her. This time, the tumour had grown very large. It had pushed her organs away,” said gastrointestinal surgeon Nimesh Shah, who operated upon the Thane resident on all the three occasion.

According to the patient, her stomach bulged out slowly between January till June this year. From July, she claims, the tumour started to spread rapidly and made her look pregnant. “I could not eat out of fear that I’ll put on more weight. My appetite too was reduced,” she said.

Shah added that the tumour had compressed her stomach which reduced her appetite. She finally went under the knife for a third time this month.

According to Dr Kamran Khan, head of oncosurgery department at Global Hospital, a team of anaesthesists, intensive care specialists, cancer surgeons and rehabilitation was required to remove the 16 kg tumour. “The surgery was very challenging as the tumour was in the retroperitoneum behind the abdominal organs and very close to large vessel and important organs,” he said.

The patient’s husband works at a construction company and her son is nine years old. “My family was very supportive. Even when I grew to XXL size, they comforted me. I underwent the surgery when I was prepared,” she added.