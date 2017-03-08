Mumbai: Woman thrashes robber, gets him arrested

A 24-year-old robber who thought a lone woman at her home in Kurla would be an easy target was taken by surprise when she hit him as he tried to snatch her gold chain and flee. The woman overpowered accused Tejas Gholap who was eventually handed over to the local Nehru Nagar police where he was placed under arrest on charges of attempt to robbery. According to the police, the incident took place around 12.45 am Monday when Simran Agwan, a homemaker, was at her residence in the Nehru Nagar area of Kurla (East). The door was not locked properly. Gholap, who was lurking around the area looking for a target, peeped in through the door and saw the 40-year-old sitting alone in the hall.

Inspector Shashikant Mane said the man entered the house and pushed Agwan. “He then tried to pull the gold chain she was wearing. Agwan, though caught off guard, was however not intimidated. She fought back and punched Gholap in retaliation. Taken aback, when Gholap tried to flee without the gold chain, Agwan further pinned him down and started shouting. Her neighbours then rushed to her house and also alerted us,” he said. The police have arrested him and are checking if Gholap has any prior criminal record. “Normally, people tend to get intimidated especially given that she was attacked inside her house. But Agwan was quite brave, something that helped us arrest the accused,” Mane added.