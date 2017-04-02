Mumbai: Woman ran nursing home for a year posing as a doctor, arrested

A 50-YEAR-old woman was arrested on March 30 by Thane crime branch police for allegedly posing as a doctor and running an unregistered nursing home in Dombivli by forging her educational documents. The accused, who has actually received education till class VI, had reportedly delivered over 30 babies and conducted several minor surgeries at the nursing home in the past year.

Anita Popat Sawant, a resident of Bainganwadi, along with her husband Mohammad Shahid Kashmiri, had been running Sai Baba Nursing Home in Dombivli for one year. While Sawant has been remanded in police custody till April 2, Kashmiri is yet to be arrested. According to the police, Sawant had forged her degrees —- secondary, higher secondary certificates and a university degree. “The accused had worked as a nurse in the past and was using her knowhow from those experiences to pose as a qualified doctor. She was running Sai Baba Nursing Home with her husband who used to work as a compounder and handled other duties. As a doctor there, she assisted 30 to 40 deliveries and conducted several minor surgeries in the past year. The crime branch, acting on a tip-off, raided the nursing home and arrested the woman on March 30,” said Sukhada Narkar, Thane police spokesperson.

According to the officer, the accused has a prior criminal record. “There is a similar case against the accused at Shivaji Nagar police station from 2014. She had posed as a doctor before as well,” he said. At the nursing home, Sawant used to invite doctors to work on-call and the police are investigating to find out who all have worked at the unregistered hospital. The accused had allegedly forged Delhi board certificates to show her schooling records and graduation degrees from a Mumbai college. The patients and staff at the nursing home did not suspect her and no patient had registered any complaint.

Police are investigating how the woman managed to procure the fake documents. Sawant has been booked under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code read with relevant Sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act, 1961.

