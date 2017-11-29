Mumbai: Woman near train door attacked

GRP officials said they would look into the case. (File) GRP officials said they would look into the case. (File)

IN another attack on a woman in a local train, a lawyer was hit on her abdomen while she was travelling in the first-class compartment of a suburban local train from Churchgate last week. Preeti Ramani (43) was allegedly attacked by an unknown assailant with a rod while she was standing on the footboard of the train as it was nearing Bandra.

Ramani took to social media to complain about the incident and said it occurred when she was waiting near the footboard along with other commuters. “I was in a Virar-bound fast train. It’s never easy to get on or off that train. So at Dadar station, I came to the door to prepare to alight at Bandra where I stay. I was not hanging outside the compartment, but was first in queue to get off,” she told The Indian Express.

“My mobile phone was in my skirt pocket and I was listening to music. Suddenly, something hit me hard on my stomach, so much hard that it started bleeding. Other women commuters helped me deboard at Bandra station. They confirmed it was a rod-like object that hit me. They gave me water, men gave me handkerchiefs to wipe the blood,” she added.

Ramani said the scars were still visible. “There was no policeman from the Government Railway Police (GRP) in the train. On the platform, there was one policeman. Several people called the helpline, there was no answer. The policeman said he will go get help and that I should register a complaint,” she said.

But when the policeman failed to return after a while, the group around her dispersed. “Some of them accompanied me to a rickshaw stand and waited with me till I was seated in one,” she said.

Ramani said she called a railway helpline number to register a complaint. However, the official on the other end said she needed to be admitted to a hospital to be able to register a complaint. “I regularly use the local train. I am guessing miscreants near Bandra station are behind this. This does pose a threat to the safety of woman commuters in trains,” she said.

GRP officials said they would look into the case. At least two incidents of attacks on women travelling in local trains are reported each week, officials said.

Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Government Railway police, Central Railway said: “We have registered the offence. We will provide required aid to the victim. We checked the recording of the helpline. It was found that due directions of providing assistance to the victim was offered on the call.”

