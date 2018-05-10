Mumbai: Police use drones to locate Kirti Vyas’s body

Search under way near Mahul Port Trust Road on Wednesday. (Pradip Das) Search under way near Mahul Port Trust Road on Wednesday. (Pradip Das)

After a search operation for almost 48 hours, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday employed two drones to locate the body of Kirti Vyas (27), allegedly disposed of at a nullah near a cinema house in Wadala. They, however, could not locate the body and have called for better drones to carry out the search.

The investigators said the drones used on Wednesday were of low resolution, and they have called for higher resolution drones on Thursday.

The two arrested accused, Siddhesh Tamhankar (27) and Khushi Sahjwani (42), in their confession to police, have allegedly revealed that they disposed of Vyas’s body in a nullah near Wadala along with her mobile phone, following which a team had been trying to locate it with the help of divers and local fishermen.

An officer said, “We are still trying to trace Vyas’s body and her mobile phone inside the channel and in the adjoining area which is largely covered by mangroves. As we could not locate anything with the help of the two drones used on Wednesday, we have called for another drone of higher resolution.”

In the bid to trace the body, the police also approached the Maharashtra Maritime Board, which informed them that there was a high tide on the night of March 16, when the body was believed to be disposed of. Investigators believe Vyas’s body might have been washed away further ahead.

“It is difficult to find the body in marshy lands, while we were informed by the local fishermen that the deep mangroves have jackals and vultures due to which locating Vyas’s body is less likely,” added an investigator.

The investigators are trying to ascertain the reason for the murder but as per preliminary investigations, they believe the duo decided to take the extreme step after Tamhankar was given a notice for his poor performance in his work.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App