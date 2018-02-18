Mumbai woman make-up artist held for running ‘prostitution racket’

The accused lured young women into flesh trade after initially promising them modelling assignments or roles in films. (Representational) The accused lured young women into flesh trade after initially promising them modelling assignments or roles in films. (Representational)

Thane Police on Sunday arrested a Mumbai-based woman make-up artist working in the film industry for allegedly running a prostitution racket.

A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni arrested the 38-year-old woman, who works as a make-up artist for Bollywood films, at Bhayandar in Thane district after sending her a decoy customer.

The police didn’t disclose the woman’s name.

The accused lured young women into flesh trade after initially promising them modelling assignments or roles in films, Kulkarni said.

Police arrested her after the decoy customer struck a deal with her for supplying call girls for Rs 1 lakh.

She was booked under IPC section 370 (trafficking) and under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Two women, aged 26 and 27, were rescued by the police.

The women, who wanted to act in films, didn’t know that they were to be part of a prostitution racket, police said.

