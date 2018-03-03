Mumbai woman inspector’s body chopped to pieces, thrown into creek, says husband

A senior police officer confirmed that her body had been dismembered and disposed off in the Bhayandar creek. A senior police officer confirmed that her body had been dismembered and disposed off in the Bhayandar creek.

In gory revelations in the case of the missing woman police inspector Ashwini Bidre, it has come to light that suspended police inspector Abhay Kurundkar who was arrested in the case had allegedly chopped her body into several parts using an axe, thrown some parts into the Bhayandar creek one day and the torso the next day in April 2016.

Bidre’s husband Raju Gore, who said that the police had updated him on the developments, added that one day, he said that the woman’s torso was kept in the fridge of Kurundkar before being disposed off. Kurundkar then allegedly used iron boxes to dump the body parts in the Bhayandar creek to ensure they did not reach the surface.

The police is now taking the help of the Navy to look for these boxes that they hope will help them trace Bidre’s mortal remains. A senior police officer confirmed that her body had been dismembered and disposed off in the Bhayandar creek.

Talking to The Indian Express, Gore said, “The police told me that on April 11, 2016, Kurundkar chopped her body into three parts. On that day, he disposed off the head and limbs in iron boxes so that they don’t come up to the surface.The next day he took the help of Mahesh Phalnikar (48), the fourth arrested accused earlier this week, to dispose off the torso. This time too, they dumped the body parts in an iron box.”

He added, “The police informed us that they have sought the help of the Navy to look for the iron boxes under water which should help them track the body. On Monday, the police, Navy, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation will be looking for the remains in the water.”

A senior officer of the Navi Mumbai police, talking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that they will be looking for the body in the Bhayandar creek. Assistant police inspector Bidre, posted with the Human Rights Commission was reported missing on April 1, 2016, following which her husband approached the police in July. Her family suspected she was kidnapped and murdered. It also approached the Bombay High Court. The police and Kurundkar’s family suspected that he had an extra-marital affair with Bidre. Eventually the police began investigations and made four arrests in the case.

The Navi Mumbai police on Friday added the murder charge in the case based on the interrogation of the fourth accused this week. Sources said Phalnikar (48) has confirmed to the police that Bidre had been murdered and her body disposed off in the Bhayandar creek. “It was the interrogation of Phalnikar that led to the unravelling of the case as he had helped Kurundkar to dispose of the body on the next day,” an officer said.

During the probe, the police have arrested Kurundkar along with two others in the case. Phalnikar, the fourth arrest in the case from Pune is said to be a close friend of Kurundkar. “ Based on his interrogation, we have added the murder charge. So far we were looking at it is a case of abduction,” said a senior officer with the Navi Mumbai police.

