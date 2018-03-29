Mumbai: Woman, ‘in relationship with girl’s father’, held for murder, kidnapping

Superintendent of Police, Palghar, said that the accused, Anita Waghela (22), was in an extramarital relationship with the girl’s father. Superintendent of Police, Palghar, said that the accused, Anita Waghela (22), was in an extramarital relationship with the girl’s father.

Four days after the body of the five-year-old girl from Nallasopara was found inside a toilet at Navsari railway station in Gujarat, the police arrested the partner of the girl’s father.

On March 24, authorities at Navsari discovered the body of Anjali Saroj inside the women’s toilet. While a case of accidental death was initially registered, further investigation revealed that she had been kidnapped from her home in Nallasopara the previous day. Her father, Santosh Saroj, an autorickshaw driver, had filed a missing person’s complaint at Tulinj police station.

Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar, said that the accused, Anita Waghela (22), was in an extramarital relationship with Santosh.

According to the police, Waghela lured the girl with chocolate while she was playing with friends in her building compound on Saturday evening. Police said Anjali accompanied Waghela as she trusted her. Singe added that Waghela took the girl to Navsari, where she strangled her to death and dumped her body in the women’s toilet.

An officer said that Waghela then took a train back to Nallasopara, where she lives even as the investigation into Santosh’s daughter’s disappearance continued.

During the course of the probe, the police found CCTV footage of Anjali walking in the area close to her home holding the hand of an unidentified woman. “We questioned several people, including Waghela as we suspected the kidnapper was known to the girl,” said the official.

Police investigation revealed that Saroj and Waghela have been in a relationship and he had promised to marry her. “However, Saroj went back on his promise to marry the accused. In order to teach him a lesson, she kidnapped and murdered his daughter,” added Singe.

Police claimed that Waghela confessed to having kidnapped and killed Anjali. Waghela was booked with kidnapping and murder under the Indian Penal Code and placed under arrest on Tuesday, the police said.

